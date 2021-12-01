Madhya Pradesh: Bodybuilder selected for Amateur Olympia championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City's bodybuilder, Abhishek Singh Baghel, has been selected to take part in Amateur Olympia India Bodybuilding championship to be held in Mumbai. The championship will be held at Mumbai Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from December 3 to 5.

Baghel had won Mister Asia Bodybuilding championship in the quasi-physique category in 2019. The bodybuilders from across the world have begun to reach India for the championship.

The winners of the championship will be awarded with ëpro cardí by World Bodybuilding Federation. The players will qualify for the international body building championships.

Abhishek, who practises at Fame Fitness centre in the city, said, 'I have taken part in several bodybuilding championships, but winning this one will open doors to international arena for me. I am looking forward to it and am confident of good performance.'

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:03 PM IST