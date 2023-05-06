Madhya Pradesh Board Exams: Paper-leak accused will be booked under NSA from next year

MPBSE Paper leak | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People involved in leaking question paper of MP Board exams will be booked under National Security Act (NSA) starting next year. The law has a provision of 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The decision comes after back-to-back paper leaks of class 10th and class 12th raised questions on Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

According to a Nai Dunia report, the decision was taken in an executive committee meeting of MPBSE. Also, it was decided to dismiss any teacher whose involvement is found in leaking question paper.

However, an order regarding the same is yet to be released.

According to section 14 of MP Recognised Examinations Act 1937, there is a provision of punishment of three years for breaking the confidentiality of question papers of MPBSE 10th and 12th examination. However, the board has become even tougher on those who play with the future of the students and decided to bring the act under the ambit of NSA.

Proposal to be sent to government soon

MPBSE executive meeting was organised under the chairmanship of President Veera Rana and in the presence of Secretary Shrikant Banoth. This proposal of the board will be sent to the government soon. As soon as the government's approval is received, action will be taken to amend the Examinations Act and the new provision will be implemented before the examinations of session 2024-25.

Question papers to be kept in banks

The board has also come up with the decision to keep 10th and 12th question papers in banks instead of police stations. In the executive committee meeting, it was decided that CBSE papers are kept in banks and they are very confidential. On the same lines, instead of the police stations, the papers of the MP Board will be kept in the banks near the examination centres.

Notably, question papers of 10 subjects were leaked and went viral on social media this year. It was revealed during investigation that teachers were involved in most of these cases.

