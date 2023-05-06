 MP: Namibian female cheetah Dhatri to be released into the wilds of Kuno National Park next week
A trial was also conducted by the Forest Department team to release the female Cheetah in the open forest, but it was not successful. Now after a week, an attempt will be made to release her in the open again.

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Namibian female cheetah Dhatri (Tbilisi) is all set to be released in the open forest of Kuno National Park within a week. According to information, it has been 7 days since she lived in the big enclosure along with South African cheetahs and now, the decision to release her in the open was taken by the senior officials on Saturday.

If sources are to be believed, on Thursday, a trial was also conducted by the Forest Department team to release the female Cheetah in the open forest, but it was not successful. Now after a week, an attempt will be made to release her in the open again.

There are three Namibian and 11 South African cheetahs in the big enclosure of the Kuno National Park. After the permission of senior officials, the Kuno management has started trying to release these cheetahs in the open forest. In this series, attempts were made to release one Namibian female cheetah and two South African cheetahs into the wild. The attempt was unsuccessful.

Dhatri along with two SA cheetahs to be released into the wild

However, everything turns out to be good, Cheetah Dhatri and two other Cheetahs can be released in the open forest of Kuno National Park within a week.

Dhatri was also among the eight cheetahs brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 last year.

