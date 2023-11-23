Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Lay Siege To Singrauli Office For Leader’s Expulsion

FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Former vice-president of the BJP Praveen Tiwari along with his 200 supporters laid siege to the office of the party on Wednesday.

Because the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is still in force, laying siege to the party office without permission was the violation of law. The police took the agitators into custody.

The party workers were protesting against Tiwari’s expulsion from the party for six years.

There was chaos at the BJP office and the police had to work hard to control the angry supporters of Tiwari.

Tiwari said his going to the party office, the second home of all party men, was not a violation of MCC.

Before November 17 when the assembly election was held in the state, hundreds of party men visited the party office, he said, adding that the police took action because of the district unit president of the BJP.

Nevertheless, BJP’s district unit president Ramsumiran Gupta said he had nothing to do with the police action, laying siege to the party office at a time when MCC was in force was a violation of law.

Superintendent of police said the district electoral officer had a probe and the police would act after getting instructions from the district electoral officer.