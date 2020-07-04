Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as the Protem Speaker

MLA Rameshwar Sharma has been appointed as the current Speaker (Protem Speaker) of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Governor, in exercise of his powers, appointed Rameshwar Sharma as the Protem Speaker for the discharge of the duties of the Speaker till the election of the Speaker.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Rameshwar Sharma and wished him good luck. Shivraj took to twitter and said, "Congratulations to our partner Rameshwar Sharma on being appointed as the Protem Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. I am confident that the house will get the proper benefit of your ability and activism. Good luck!"
Earlier, Jagdish Deora was working as the Protem Speaker. But he resigned on July 2. In fact, the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is starting on July 20, in view of which MLA Sharma has been appointed as the Protem Speaker.
Jagdish Deora has been elected in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan's cabinet. Apart from this, the post of vice president is also vacant for which it was necessary to appoint a Protem Speaker. Sharma is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Huzur Assembly seat in Bhopal district.
He was also a bit annoyed when he did not get a ministerial berth in new Shivraj's cabinet, so the party has tried to get him appointed by appointing him as a pro tem speaker.
