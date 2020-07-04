Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as the Protem Speaker

Earlier, Jagdish Deora was working as the Protem Speaker. But he resigned on July 2. In fact, the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is starting on July 20, in view of which MLA Sharma has been appointed as the Protem Speaker.

Jagdish Deora has been elected in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan's cabinet. Apart from this, the post of vice president is also vacant for which it was necessary to appoint a Protem Speaker. Sharma is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Huzur Assembly seat in Bhopal district.

He was also a bit annoyed when he did not get a ministerial berth in new Shivraj's cabinet, so the party has tried to get him appointed by appointing him as a pro tem speaker.