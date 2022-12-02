Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress leaders become active in Sehore

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been active in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh in the past 15 days. It is also the home district of Chouhan.

The Congress leaders and workers also seem to be on the go in the district because of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered the state from Maharashtra on November 23.

The Congress workers look enthusiastic about the march taken out by the party MP from Wayanad in Kerala Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, the BJP leaders have been holding meetings with the party workers for past fortnight to infuse energy into them.

Chouhan visited the district headquarters twice. He also took part in Sehore Nagar Gaurav Diwas celebrations and held a road show. Chouhan went to the memorial of Kunwar Chain Singh to offer floral tributes and worshipped at the Ganesh temple.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh who was also in Sehore criticised Chouhan and agriculture minister for shortage of fertiliser. The visit by opposition and ruling party leaders in the district has heated up the political atmosphere in the district.

As the assembly elections are going to be held next year, the political parties have become active.

The BJP has won all the four assembly constituencies in the district—

Sehore, Ichhawar, Ashta and Budhni and the two Lok Sabha seats –

Bhopal and Dewas Lok Sabha seats.

Still, it has two problems – the entry of many Congress leaders and workers in the party, which has sparked resentment among those who are already associated with the organisation and the anti-incumbency of over 17 years. This is the reason that the BJP has begun to prepare for the next year’s assembly elections.

Attempt to woo OBCs

The voters belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) play a critical role in every election. Therefore, the Congress as well as the BJP is trying to woo this category.

Keeping that in mind, the BJP organised a two-day training session for OBCs on November 29 and on November 30. During the training session, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma told them how to manage elections.

At the valedictory session, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directly interacted with the people’s representatives.

Read Also Indore: Sehore police arrest fraud accused from city