Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress faceoff on the martyrdom of tribal leaders Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janta Party and Congress faceoff in remembering the sacrifice of the martyrdom of Adivasi Jannayak Amar Shaheed Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

After BJP, the Congress party is also going to organize an event in the memory of the immortal martyrs on September 18.

During this many tribal leaders across the country including former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will attend the function.

On September 18, Union home minister Amit Shah will reach Jabalpur at the site of Amar Shaheed Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah. At the same time former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, Vikrant Bhuria, Youth Congress President and Eminent tribal leaders from across the country will also reach there to pay their respects.

After the announcement of the Congress, BJP MLA Ashok Rohani says that the Congress always remembers things late. Continuing the sequence, the Congress is going to remember the tribal leaders after the BJP.

At the same time, Congress accuses BJP of taking credit. Congress MLA Vinay Saxena said that BJP is making rhetorical statements. After decades a BJP leader is reaching the city to pay tribute to the martyrdom of the tribal leader whose statues were established by the congress.

Congress has always been organizing on the sacrifice day of Amar Shaheed Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, this is the first time the BJP has remembered the tribal people, Saxena added.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:29 PM IST