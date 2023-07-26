Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh To Open Pitrichhaya Park On Sunday

FPJ

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh is going to launch plantation drive at ‘PitrichhayaBatika’ on Sunday.

The park will be inaugurated by planting 1,000 saplings.

A team led by Mayor of Sagar Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari and Shri Sitaram Rasoi Group met Bhupendra Singh and invited him to inaugurate the park.

Representative of Mayor Sushil Tiwari said that the park would be inaugurated by planting saplings in the name of Singh’s late parents – Amol Singh and Lakshmi Devi.

For this, the minister contributed Rs 4,200.

Fifty acres have been allotted places in the city for setting up such parks following the instructions of Singh.

As many as 100 saplings of 40 varieties of trees will be planted in the park and they will grow up to 15 feet, Sushil Tiwari said.

Shri Sitaram RasoiOrganisation will look after the park for which the municipal corporation will pay the expenses.

Saplings will also be planted on birthdays, wedding ceremonies and marriage anniversaries.

The name of the persons who have planted the saplings will be mentioned near it.

Tiwari said there would be swings for the children, picnic sheds, concrete chairs, fountains and small water sources for which the minister would sanction funds.

