Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha mandal president booked for rape and extortion in Jabalpur, accused on the run

BHOPAL: The mandal president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Rajesh Shrivastava has been booked in rape and extortion case in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The CSP Kotwali Dipak Mishra informed that a complaint against Rajesh Shrivastava was filed on March 26 by a woman who claimed he had given her sedatives in a cold drink and allegedly raped her.
The police have booked Shrivastav under section 376 (2-N), 506 l, 284 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code. "He and his family are absconding and efforts are on to nab him," the CSP added.
According to police, the woman got acquainted with Shrivastav who would often come to her house while her husband who is a government employee would remain away for work.
The woman in her complaint stated that it was during one such visit, the accused spiked the juice she had offered and when she lost consciousness she was allegedly raped by Shrivastav.
The woman has stated that Shrivastav had clicked her pictures and made videos of the act. He used the video clip and pictures to threaten her.
The issue escalated after the woman returned to her husband in September 2020 as then Shrivastav began demanding the woman to return and if she did not agree to it, he threatened to send the objectionable videos to her husband.
Shrivastav told woman to either return to him or pay up Rs 10 lakh. But when the woman did not agree to it, he sent the objectionable videos and photos to her husband. The woman informed her husband about the incident and subsequently the two came to the police station and registered a case against Shrivastav.
BJYM sacks Shrivastava
BJYM city president Ranjit Patel said, "Rajesh Shrivastava was removed as mandal president after a woman lodged an FIR of rape and extortion against him." Meanwhile, one of the members of the BJYM has filed an anticipatory bail application in the High Court for Shrivastava.
Congress flays ruling BJP
Flaying the ruling BJP, the state Congress media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said that it was not the first case in which the name of BJP or member of its affiliated outfit has figured in a rape case. Last month, name of a BJP leader had cropped up in a rape case, said Gupta, adding that recently two girls had accused of being subjected to harassment at a library in BJP office. Now in Jabalpur once again the name of a BJYM leader has come up in a rape case, the man taking advantage of his position, sexually assaulted the woman, alleged the Congress leader.
