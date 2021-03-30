Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha mandal president booked for rape and extortion in Jabalpur, accused on the run

BHOPAL: The mandal president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Rajesh Shrivastava has been booked in rape and extortion case in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The CSP Kotwali Dipak Mishra informed that a complaint against Rajesh Shrivastava was filed on March 26 by a woman who claimed he had given her sedatives in a cold drink and allegedly raped her.

The police have booked Shrivastav under section 376 (2-N), 506 l, 284 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code. "He and his family are absconding and efforts are on to nab him," the CSP added.

According to police, the woman got acquainted with Shrivastav who would often come to her house while her husband who is a government employee would remain away for work.

The woman in her complaint stated that it was during one such visit, the accused spiked the juice she had offered and when she lost consciousness she was allegedly raped by Shrivastav.

The woman has stated that Shrivastav had clicked her pictures and made videos of the act. He used the video clip and pictures to threaten her.