Madhya Pradesh: Anger brewing against one-man show in Congress

BHOPAL: The Congress legislators’ flight to BJP and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought to light the anger in the party.

An MLA from Chachaura, Laxman Singh, has spoken against the one-man show. If the party does not change the approach, more legislators will cross over to the BJP, Singh said.

He said the Congress should look into its own shortcomings along with blaming BJP for what is happening.

Singh said senior party leaders should be given responsibility. There should be collective leadership otherwise the Congress will be in trouble, he said.

Resignation of a legislator like Narayan Patel is sad, he said, adding that, the Congress is not giving any work to senior MLAs.