Madhya Pradesh: Anger brewing against one-man show in Congress

BHOPAL: The Congress legislators’ flight to BJP and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought to light the anger in the party.
An MLA from Chachaura, Laxman Singh, has spoken against the one-man show. If the party does not change the approach, more legislators will cross over to the BJP, Singh said.
He said the Congress should look into its own shortcomings along with blaming BJP for what is happening.
Singh said senior party leaders should be given responsibility. There should be collective leadership otherwise the Congress will be in trouble, he said.
Resignation of a legislator like Narayan Patel is sad, he said, adding that, the Congress is not giving any work to senior MLAs.
The Pradesh Congress Committee should set up a panel of senior legislators to mount pressure on the government about the development work being done in the constituencies of the party MLAs.
Before Singh, another Congress legislator raised a question mark on party’s functioning.
At present, Kamal Nath is three-in-one. He is the leader of Opposition, head of MPCC and chief ministerial candidate for the party. Senior leaders are unhappy about it.
Team Nath calls the shots in PCC
Team Kamal Nath is calling the shots in PCC. After Nath became chief minister, it was thought that the Congress would get a new PCC president. Nevertheless, he held the post of chief minister and that of the PCC chief for 15 months.
After the fall of the government, the Congress leaders expected a committee of senior members of the party would be set up to fight the by-elections.
They also hoped PCC would be collectively run. But Nath has given all responsibilities to his confidants, like former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and the then speaker NP Prajapati.
Former minister Jitu Patwari, a member of Digvijaya Singh’s team, has been appointed as chairman of the media committee.
People like former leader of opposition Ajay Singh, former PCC president Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachauri and Kantilal Bhuria have been kept out of all major decisions. Therefore, resentment is brewing among the legislators who support those leaders.
