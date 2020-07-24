Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to steps up to protect democracy

Kamal Nath in his letter raised concern on the democratic system and said that there has been an earthquake in the democratic system of the country and such doubt lies at the center of it.

He became a target of state home minister Narottam Mishra. Taking to twitter, Mishra said that he (Kamal Nath) should have written a letter to his top leadership, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about the current conditions of his party.

The letter said, "When the whole world and the country is fighting the corona pandemic, India has made so much progress through decades of hard work that it can do better to combat this epidemic. But I would like to draw your attention to India's undemocratic epidemic. I want to bring you to the side. "

"There is an earthquake in the democratic system of the country and such a doubt lies at the center of it. But my doubts will prove to be unfounded and you will come forward to save the declining credibility of India's democracy."

"In MP, BJP is still resigning by luring the opposition MLAs and the burden of the by-elections is being laid on the people of the state by doing such immoral acts".

“Toppling the government of MP is one of the most abominable acts in democratic history. First BJP leaders went to Bangalore with many ministers and MLAs, including the then Health Minister, to bring down the MP government and put people in the fire of the Corona epidemic. Public discussion is also that till the fall of the Congress government, the lockdown in the country was not done before March 24.”