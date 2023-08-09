 Madhya Pradesh: Adiwasi Diwas Celebrated With Gaiety In Sehore
Madhya Pradesh: Adiwasi Diwas Celebrated With Gaiety In Sehore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): “Adiwasi Diwas” was celebrated with gaiety in Sehore district on Wednesday.

Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti and other organisations held a function at the district headquarters.

A procession was taken out from Ambedkar Dharamshala in Murdi. A large number of youths, including women, carrying bows and arrows danced to the tune of DJ in the procession.

Similarly, Adiwasi Diwas was celebrated at Virpur in Kolar dam.

Senior Congress and former legislator Shailendra Patel, carrying a bow and arrows, took part in the procession.

Women clad in tribal dress also participated in the rally.

