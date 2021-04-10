Madhya Pradesh: Active cases in state may cross over 1 lakh-mark by month-end: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there may be more than 1, 00, 000 active corona cases in the state by month-end.

"The way the infection spike is going up, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh may reach one lakh by the end of this month. We will try to flatten the spike as we have started adopting some measures, including lockdown," he told reporters.

The state government has decided to open Covid Care Centres in all the districts due to the rise in cases, Chouhan said, adding that in Bhopal and Indore, a team under Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora is trying to identify buildings, where such facilities could be set up.

He told journalists on Saturday that there had been about 32,000 active cases. According to Chouhan, the number of cases may continuously increase. He again urged people to take corona-related precautions.

He said 60MT oxygen was about to come to the state three days ago, now it would go up to 180MT. Chouhan said that order for 1, 00, 000 injections had already been placed and the state began to receive them. He said for making the injections available in government and private hospitals, there had been a tie-up with various firms. According to Chouhan, arrangements have been made for 35, 000 injections in private hospitals.