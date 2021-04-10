Madhya Pradesh: 32,707 active corona cases in state

Bhopal: State reported 32,707 active cases on Saturday taking corona positive rate to 13.2%. During the day, 37,538 samples were sent for testing and 392 of them were rejected.

Indore reported 919 corona cases taking its tally to 78,511 and toll to 994. Bhopal tally now stands at 57,334 cases and toll at 658. Indore has 7,425 while Bhopal has 5,088 active cases.

Bhopal's adjacent districts like Vidisha reported 72 corona cases, Sehore 49 and Raisen 48 corona cases.

Jabalpur reported 369 corona cases with 2,217 active cases while Gwalior reported 323 corona cases with 1,782 active cases.

Ujjain reported 150 corona cases with 1,216 active cases while Betul reported 130 corona cases and Ratlam 140 cases.

Narsingpur reported 95, Chhindwara 91 and Barwani 105 new cases. Similarly, Shivpuri reported 56 cases, Satna 71, Balaghat 94 and Neemuch 60 new cases.

Katni reported 127 corona cases, Seoni 95, Rajgarh 68, Shajapur 41 and Rewa 83 new cases. Tikamgarh reported 35 corona cases.

Corona claims 57 lives, toll mounts to 142 in 3 days

The second wave of the corona virus has walloped Bhopal with more intensity than it did last year, consuming 57 lives on Saturday. Thirty-four bodies were cremated at Bhadbhada cremation ground and 17 at Vishram Ghat. Similarly, six bodies were buried at the Jehangirabad burial ground. The city which is under 60-hour lockdown has seen 142 deaths in the past three days.

Minister confused over toll figure

Medical Education Minister, Vishwash Sarang, was confused over the figure of deaths before journalists. Forty-one people died of corona in Bhopal on Saturday. The government records, however, showed only one. Sarang said records that he had only showed the deaths in government. He could not say whether 40 other people had died in private hospitals. Sarang said that the government had no intention to hide the figures of death and that he would try to provide the correct numbers.