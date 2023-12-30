Madhya Pradesh: Accountant’s Murderer, Accomplice Brought From UP, Sent To Jail In Satna | Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The master mind of much-discussed murderer of an accountant ‘JD’ and his accomplice Subhash Yadav was sent to the central jail in Satna, official sources said on Saturday. Both of them were in a jail in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh from where they were brought to Satna under heavy security.

Both of them shot dead the accountant of a liquor company outside the Central Bank branch near circuit house square and looted Rs 15 from him on March 6 this year.

The Satna police brought them from Jaunpur on the basis of a production warrant. After the incident, the Satna police sent a team to UP to search for the murderers.

The Satna police with the help of their Jaunpur counterparts shot dead another murderer Anand Sagar Yadav. The mastermind of the crime JD was planning to go to Bangladesh, but the police caught him in Kolkata and sent him to a jail in UP.

Madhya Pradesh: Truckers Block Traffic On MP-UP Border

Malthaun (Sagar): Truckers blocked the highway number 44 at Amjhara valley on the MP-UP borders against a provision of the new act in hit and run cases. The new law provides for ten years of imprisonment against and a fine of Rs 10 lakh against an accused in such cases.

The truckers who blocked traffic on the UP-MP borders called it a black law and demanded the government to withdraw it as soon as possible. The truck drivers also raised slogans against the Central Government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Because the trucks were lined up covering several kilometers of the road, the commuters had to face many problems. The senior officials of UP police reached the spot and spoke to the truckers to lift the traffic blockade.

Chakka jam from January 1

Truck drivers said if the government did not withdraw the provision of the act, they would again block traffic from January 1. They said the government should bring in a law against the exploitation of truck drivers and provide all facilities to them.