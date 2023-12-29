Madhya Pradesh: Tenders For Rs 40 cr Work Accepted Six Months Back, Work Yet To Start | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly six months have passed since the tenders worth Rs 40 crore were passed construction work, but the work has not yet started, official sources said.

Nevertheless, after BJP legislator Narendra Singh Kushwaha expressed resentment at delaying tactics of the officials, the Nagar Palika seems to have swung into action to start the work. According to sources in the Nagar Palika, the security money of the contractors who did not start the work on time will be confiscated and fresh tenders will be invited.

Sources in the Nagar Palika further said that the contractors had accepted the tender on less than common schedule of rates (CSR). Although the contractors accepted the tenders, they did not start the work fearing loss. Most of the roads have been dug up, because the work of Tata projector and that of sewerage are going on.

Besides because the drains have not been built, one can see water logging which is troubling the residents. This is the reason why the civic body has decided to strictly deal with the contractors. Officials of Nagar Palika said if the contractors did not start the work within eight days the tender of 150 contractors would be cancelled and they would lose Rs 2.25 crore.

Tenders were invited before the Model Code of Conduct for the assembly elections came to force. Although a few contractors did not get their previous payments, they accepted the tenders at the rates which are lower than CSR, so that others might not get them.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika in Bhind Varsha Valmiki said notices had been issued to 150 contractors for not starting the work. If they do not start work within time, their tenders will be cancelled and the security money confiscated, she said.