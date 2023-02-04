Madhya Pradesh: AAP will contest assembly elections from all seats, says Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak said that AAP will contest from all the Vidhan Sabha seats in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He said this while interacting with the media in Bhopal before addressing an AAP convention on Saturday. He also launched a membership drive.

Pathak said, “Main focus will be on free education, health and electricity for the public. In Delhi, we have done work in this direction and even after giving all these things for free, Delhi government is running in profit. We are doing well in Punjab and even in Gujarat, we got tremendous response from the public”.

'BJP tries to form government by hook or by crook'

Making comments on the future of AAP in MP politics, Pathak said, “Congress and BJP are feathers of the same bird. BJP tries to make a government by hook or crook. Congress gets set either before election or after elections. So at face value, there is no difference between Congress and BJP. So under such a situation, AAP will do well in MP.”

Pathak, also responded to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement of an incentive of Rs 1000 to women and said, “Before Aam Aadmi Party’s entry in MP politics and the assembly elections, it is a stage management tactic in MP. We appreciate it, but the BJP has to do a lot of other things.”

New AAP state executive body to be constituted

“Within a month, the state executive body will be declared. State executive body has been dissolved keeping in mind the political needs of the party in the state. The previous body, however, was doing its job efficiently. But there are some other needs according to political factors so a new executive body will be constituted”, Pathak further added.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Negligence abounds in Pithampur Anganwadis

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)