Madhya Pradesh: A Day After The Elections New MLAs Reaffirm Development In Constituency With Fresh Vision

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected members of legislative assembly (MLAs) have reiterated their commitment to development in their constituencies in Bhopal, with fresh vision. Public issues will be redressed on priority and development work will be expedited, said the newly elected legislators.

A day after winning the elections, BJP MLA from Huzur constituency Rameshwar Sharma, on Monday, inspected road construction under Kolar six-lane project and instructed the construction company as well as officials to speed up the work. The newly elected members met their party workers and extended greetings and thanked them for their support and hard work also spoke on the commitment and new responsibilities ahead

‘Focus on educational infra in constituency’

“All round development will be done in Huzur constituency. Six lane roads will be completed soon in Kolar. We have focused on educational institutes in the constituency to ensure that the students of rural areas do not have to go outside for basic schooling.”

‘Expedite undergoing projects’

Vishvas Sarang said, “ Committed to development of the area and welfare of people we have been doing this for all these years. And since people Much development have reposed faith in us once again, we will be bringing up more development in the constituency with a new vision. We will focus on the projects underway and expedite them.”

‘Rehabilitations of displaced traders’

Bhagwandas Sabnani said, “The key issues that were raised by the public during the poll campaigning will be addressed at the earliest. Small traders who were shifted due to Smart City, rail metro, will be rehabilitated. And for us this is the key issue. Besides, the issues in Bhopal South constituency will also be taken up on priority.”

‘Development in constituency’

Krishna Gaur said, “ As always my top priority will be development in Govindpura constituency. People have reposed faith in me by electing me once again. I have always remained committed to the development in the area and will continue doing so. As always my focus will be on redressing the issues of the constituency, its development and welfare of the people residing there.”

‘Live up to people’s expectation and deliver’

Atif Aqueel said, “My top priority will be to redress the problems in the constituency. Whatever I have promised during the election, I will try my best to fulfill them. As this is my first time, I have huge expectations from me and now is the time to live up to their expectations and deliver.”