Madhya Pradesh: 863 Remdesivir injections stolen from Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal

BHOPAL: A total of 863 life-saving Remdesivir injections were stolen from the state-run Hamidia Hospital on Saturday. The 18 boxes containing these injections went missing from the store-room on Saturday when a team of employees of the hospital went to issue the drug for the patients. The thieves did not steal any other drug or medical item from the store-room and the police concluded that they had only one target—Remdesivir.

The stock of 1,500 Remdesivir injections was supplied to Hamidia Hospital on Thursday by the district administration. The remaining injections were used and 863 injections were stored in the Central Medical Store (Kendriya Aushadhi Bhandar) from where the thieves made off with the boxes. The grill of the store was damaged and the police suspect the thieves made their way through it into the room.

At a time when deaths are occurring due to a shortage of Remdesivir injections, the huge stock of injections went missing from the store-room of the hospital. The store-room was closed around 7 in the evening. On Saturday, the incident came to light. The grill of store room was broken by the thieves. However, the police were clueless as they could not find any CCTV footage from the spot. The police also suspect someone from the staff was involved in the crime.