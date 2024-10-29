 Madhya Pradesh: 8 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Given Grades
Pt Khushilal Sharma Govt Ayurveda college gets 37Th rank.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight Ayurveda colleges of Madhya Pradesh have been given ranks and grades by National commissioner for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi. Pt Khushilal Sharma Government  Ayurveda College Bhopal has bagged A grade with 37th rank, while Government Ayurveda College, Indore has secured B grade with 89th rank.

With B grade, Government  Ayurveda College, Jabalpur stands on 98th position. Besides, two private Ayurveda colleges of Bhopal have secured 59th and 81st rank respectively. Shubhdeep Private Ayurveda College of Indore was given 76th rank with B grade, and private colleges Betul and Mandsaur were given 112th and 119th rank – and C grade respectively.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesman of Ayush Doctors Association, said, “NCISM has given grades and ranks to 221 Ayurveda colleges of the country. National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, Rajasthan, has secured first rank in the country with 99.54 percentile while SDM College, Karnataka has been ranked second. Colleges with A grade will be entitled to get 5 per cent more development charges. There are 7 government and 29 private colleges in the state.” 

