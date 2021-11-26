Madhya Pradesh: 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship, state’s Manasi tops table in 10-meter rifle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s shooter Manasi Sudhir Singh Kathait topped the table in two qualifications round event of 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship on Friday.

The first match day witnessed qualification rounds of women, junior and youth categories.

Manasi remained on the top with 627 points in 10 metre rifle events in women’s category while Jasmine Kaur from Punjab remained second and Neena Chandel from Himachal remained at the third position.

MP’s Aashi Chouksey and Srashti Mishra remained at 6th and 16th positions with 622 and 620.5 points respectively.

In the junior category, Manasi is still on top position with Jasmine at second position. MP’s Aashi, however, jumped up to third position in this category. The final matches of these categories will be played on November 30.

Scorecard:

10m Rifle women

Mansi Sudhi Singh Kathait (MP) 627.00

Jasmin Kaur (Punjab) 626.90

Neena Chandel (HP) 625.70

10m Rifle Junior Women

Mansi Sudhir Singh Kathait (MP) 627.00

Jasmin Kaur (Punjab) 626.90

Ashi Chokse (MP) 622.40

10m Rifle Youth Women

Devanshi Katara (Rajasthan) 621.60

Akshara Vanam (Karnataka) 621.20

Vanshika (Haryana) 620.40

