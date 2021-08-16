Madhya Pradesh: 60-year-old woman gang raped, five arrested

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped in Sinrauli district late Sunday night, police officials said on Monday.

The police have arrested five persons including two minors. They are being interrogated.

The incident took place near the Railway track under Jayant Police Outpost of the district.

According to information, the woman was heading towards her home, when she was waylaid by five persons. They dragged her into bushes and took turns.

Sources said that three of the accused are distant relatives of the victim. All accused were in an inebriated state when they committed the crime, sources said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Singrauli, Virendra Singh said that all five accused have been arrested and would be produced before the court soon. “The survivor was heading towards home when the incident took place. On getting information, the police swung into action and arrested all five accused,” he said.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:28 PM IST