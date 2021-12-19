Madhya Pradesh: 300 women present Ghoomar to revive Rajasthani folk dance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 300 women from different walks of life performed ghoomar dance to revive Rajasthani folk dance at Bhojpur club on Saturday.

It was part of an event, Ghoome Re Ghoomar: A Cultural Evening Dedicated to Rajasthani Folk Culture, organised by Siya Cultural And Welfare Society, Bhopal.

Most women are doctors who took part. They include Dr Shruti Shah, Dr Tripti Saxena, Dr Shusmita Sharma, Dr Monika Singh, Dr Meenal Pathak, Dr Anupa Walia, Dr Vandna Agrawal and Dr Alkanj.

Dressed in colourful, traditional dress and jewellery, the women of age group from 8 to 65 years presented different kinds of Ghoomar dance including Deep, Dhol - Thali, Shastra, Chirmi, Panihari, which left the audience spellbound. They also danced on Ghoomar songs presented by Karni Musical Group from Rajasthan. Kalbeliya dance was presented by school girls (8-16 years of age).

Society head Shiva Raje Sisodia said that they have been organising Ghoome re Ghoomar fest for the past 4 years to revive the dance form. The young children are being involved so that they get to learn this traditional dance. This was the fifth edition of the show.

Simran Iqbal Singh Bains, the wife of chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, was the chief guest at the event.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:43 AM IST