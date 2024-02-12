Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Manhandling Docs At CHC | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three drunk persons have been booked on charges of barging in a Community Health Centre and abusing the doctors there on Friday night. The police said accused manhandled the doctors and threatened to get them transferred. The case is being probed.

The police have named the complainant as Dr Raviraj Mahariya posted at CHC in Buxwaha. He mentioned in his written complaint that he was treating patients at CHC on Friday night when eight men barged in the CHC. All of them were drunk and misbehaved with the doctors without reason.

When the doctors tried to pacify them and resisted their attempts, the accused identified as Devisingh Rajput, Neelu Soni and Deependra Singh Parmar threatened to get them transferred to another city. They created a ruckus and manhandled the doctors rendering their services at the CHC.

Buxwaha police station TI Kripal Singh Marco said that after receiving the complaint from the doctor, the case was being probed.

Residents Demand Tourist Status For Old Ashta

Astha (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of old Ashta want to make it a tourist destination. The old Ashta, located 1.5 kilometers from Nipania village on a hill 500 feet high, came into existence nearly 600 years ago.

It used to be the residence of kings, but now one can see a lush green environment with temples, cottages, and trees.

The beauty of nature at this place is such that anyone who visits feels delighted. Now, people are demanding to include it as a tourist destination. In old Ashta, there used to be military barracks on both small hills in the east direction of the fort. In the south of the fort, there was a pond for water management.

The broken embankment of the pond still exists. In the place where Bawdikheda village is located to the north of the fort, there used to be a market. Currently, there are temples of Lord Hanuman and other deities, along with cottages.

Ashta Block is the most important place. However, due to the lack of proper maintenance and any other initiatives, many people are not aware of it. People say that if the administration pays attention to this place, it can be an excellent tourist destination, which will further increase revenue for the administration.