Madhya Pradesh: 230 Elementary Schools Devoid Of Buildings, Infrastructure For Seating Students

Students of Satna’s Mughani Kalan Primary School in Khokhra village attend classes under trees. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is equipping CM Rise schools, excellence schools, and model schools with advanced facilities such as smart classes, robotics labs, computer labs and bus facilities, same as that of private school. While some schools enjoy these modern amenities, there are approximately 230 elementary schools in the state that are deprived of even basic shelter or building.

These schools are operating under trees, in open spaces, temporary shelters, Panchayat Bhawans, or even temples. The state has a total of 82,935 government elementary schools (classes 1–8). According to official data from the 2023-2024 academic year, around 36,000 of these schools lack boundary walls, leaving students vulnerable.

Students studying in temple in Seoni Malwa’s Dhamini village. | FP Photo

Additionally, more than 59,000 classrooms are in need of major repairs, according to data collected by the education department from the schools of each district. In Anuppur district, several primary schools are running in Panchayat Bhawans or under temporary shades.

Govt primary school of Seoni Malwa’s Batki village is running 2 kilometers away from Batki at village Iklani’s Mangal Bhawan. | FP Photo

Pradeep Kumar Pandey, assistant engineer of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, told the Free Press that school in Amlai (Bargawan) is being held in Panchayat Bhawans as their school buildings have not yet been sanctioned. He added that in Pushparajgarh, some schools are operating in Anganwadis or Panchayat Bhawans due to the same issue.

Pandey further said that officials are currently compiling a list of such schools in Pushparajgarh. Similar conditions are reported in Satna district’s Unchehara area. Students of Mughani Kalan primary school in Khokhra village attend classes under trees or directly in the open sky. Students study in a temple as the government primary school building is in a dilapidated state in Seoni Malwa’s Dhamini village.

In the government primary school of Pathrota (Narmadapuram), the school building collapsed, due to which the school is running in the open. In Dindori district’s Mehadwani development block’s village, Mathiya Thola, a school is running in a shanty. Same is the case with government primary school in Dhiri (Balaghat) as this too is running in a shanty. A sum of Rs 4 lakh was sanctioned for the school building a few years ago, but despite this, the building has not been constructed yet.

Government Primary School, Dhiri (Balaghat), is running in a Shanty. | FP Photo

‘Buildingless schools being verified’

Director of the school education department, Harjinder Singh, said, “The additional director is looking after this work of buildingless schools”. Shitanshu Shukla, the Additional Director, said we held a meeting with the district project coordinators and assistant engineers. We have asked them to verify the schools and their locations. Based on the findings, will carry out necessary repairs in schools where the infrastructure is in poor condition”.