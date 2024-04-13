Madhya Pradesh: 22-Yr-Old Chhindwara Gamer Girl Meets PM Modi, Parents Express Happiness

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old gamer girl from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, Payal Dhare recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had a free-wheeling interaction about a range of aspects, including the gaming industry's prospects in the country.

Payal Dhare, a resident of Umranala village in the district, is the only female gamer among the famous seven Indian gamers who had a free-wheeling interaction with the PM.

The seven well-known gamers of the country include Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

Dhare expressed her happiness meeting with PM Modi and said she was honoured to be the only female gamer at the table.

"An honour to be the only female gamer at the table, discussing the future of esports, gaming and content creation with PM Narendra Modi. Thank you for recognizing our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry. Dreams turned into reality today!" She wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Parents of Payal Dhare expressed happiness on their daughter meeting PM Modi and called it a proud moment.

Father of Payal Dhare, Shivshankar Dhare told ANI, "I felt very proud and happy that my daughter met PM Modi. We have not thought of it at all. She studied till class 12th here only in Chhindwara and then pursued B.Com from a college in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. She made a gaming channel there only during the lockdown period, slowly prepared the setup in Chhindwara and started online gaming on Youtube" Speaking about her shifting to Mumbai from Chhindwara, he added that when her fan following increased, she used to attend a gaming boot camp which was in Mumbai. She used to visit there time and again and it causes trouble in travelling. After which she asked to shift to Mumbai. After that he consulted her seniors out there in boot camp and let her shift to Mumbai.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top Indian Gamers including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur and Payal Dhare. pic.twitter.com/0A64HK6biH — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

"I have three daughters, the eldest one Anjali Dhare is now married in Nagpur, second is Payal Dhare and the youngest one Bhumika Dhare, she just passed class 12th. My single motive was that my daughters should study well. It is not necessary to do service or job but in whatever family they go, they can guide their coming generation properly. I think girls' education should be up to the mark," he added.

"I feel very happy that my daughter is earning so much fame. When I heard my daughter talk with the PM, there was no limit to my happiness. She has interest in studies and has been topper in her school," Sangeeta Dhare, mother of Payal Dhare.

When asked about her daughters earning, she said that they never asked about her income, whatever presents she gave them, they accepted it. She gifted Thar and was also building a house for them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known gamers about a range of aspects, including the difference between gaming and gambling. A full video of the interaction was released on Saturday. PM Modi was seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. The Prime Minister also tried his hand at a few games.

During the interaction PM Modi discussed the differences between gaming and gambling. He also asked gamers to send an e-mail mentioning all their problems with exact key points to his office.