IN PICS: PM Modi Meets India's 7 Top Gamers

By: Rahul Mutha | April 12, 2024
Payal Dhare is the only female among India's best Gamers who met Prime Minister Modi. She was born in , Madhya Pradesh. She has 31k Instagram followers, 36.2k followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 3.7 M YouTube subscribers with 365,001,005 views and 813 Videos.
Anshu Bisht is a popular YouTuber for his video game livestreams, vlogs, and many more. His Gamerfleet channel on YouTube has 3.81 subscribers. According to the reports, Anshu has a Net Worth of $1 million. He also has 1.7M followers on Instagram.
Animesh Agarwal, the founder of 8Bit Creative, has 41.6k followers on Instagram and 54.7k subscribers on YouTube. He has uploaded 515 videos, which have altogether received 19,652,111 views.
Naman Mathur, also known as Mortal in the e-gaming industry, is the co-founder and CMO of S8UL. With 7 million followers on YouTube and 5.3 million followers on Instagram, he is a popular figure in the gaming community.
Mithlesh Pathankar, also called as Mythpat, is an Indian gaming YouTuber hailing from Maharashtra. He has 14.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.4 million followers on Instagram.
Ganesh Gangadhar is an e-sports player and Youtuber with 158K subscribers, 24,402,256 views and 603 videos on YouTube. He has 57.6k followers on Instagram and 44k followers on X (formerly Twitter).
Tirth Mehta is a famous gamer who won the Bronze medal in e-sports demonstration at the Asian Games in 2018. He won the Bronze medal for the online digital collection card game Hearthstone.
