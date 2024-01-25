 Madhya Pradesh: 20 Prisoners To Be Set ‘Free’ From Jabalpur Central Jail On Republic Day
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 20 prisoners will be released from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jail of Jabalpur on the occasion of Republic Day this year. Every year, on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, deserving prisoners are also given freedom.

The Deputy Jail Superintendent of the jail said that as per the jail manual, there is a provision for remission of punishment for the prisoners who have good conduct during their sentence in the jail. Therefore, the 20 prisoners who have shown good conduct will be released on January 26, 2024.

List of prisoners to be released

As per information, all these prisoners were serving life imprisonment at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jail. But during their sentence, they not only maintained good behaviour but also followed the rules and regulations of the jail. 

As a reward they are getting released on Republic Day at 11 am. All these prisoners will be released from jail after paying the fine, along with this they will also be given best wishes for a better future along with advice to never commit crimes in future.

182 prisoners released last year

Around 182 prisoners were released from different jails of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Independence Day in 2023. The information was given by the than state home minister Narottam Mishra. 

