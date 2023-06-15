Madhya Pradesh: 2 Municipal Workers Die While Cleaning Sewer In Gwalior

AFP/Representative

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two workers of Gwalior Municipal Corporation died of poisonous gases as they stepped down to clean the sewage chamber at Silk Mill in Ward number 16, on Thursday.

According to police, both the deceased are identified as Vikram and Vikram. For now, police has taken the concerned contractor in to custody.

Power Minister of Madhya Pradesh Pradyuman Singh Tomar has announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh and government jobs as compensation to their families. After this assurance, the family agreed and the matter was settled.

The whole matter pertains to silk mill of Ward No. 16 of Hazira police station area, where the employees of the corporation had descended to clean the sewer. The duo died of poisonous gases in the chamber.

The families of the deceased employees have accused the contractor and the municipal officials of negligence. Seeing the anger of the relatives after the death, the municipal corporation and the administration team also reached the hospital. From where the dead body has been sent for post-mortem. The police have taken the accused contractor into custody.