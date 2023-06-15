Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Axed To Death In Sleep, Son Missing

Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was allegedly axed to death while they were asleep at their home in the Mou Thana area on Wednesday.

The husband and wife were sleeping on a cot outside their house when the incident occurred. Their adult son is currently missing.

Police quickly responded to the scene in the district and have launched a thorough investigation. The victims' identities are being withheld.

The motive for the crime is unknown.

