 Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Axed To Death In Sleep, Son Missing
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Axed To Death In Sleep, Son Missing

The motive for the crime is unknown.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was allegedly axed to death while they were asleep at their home in the Mou Thana area on Wednesday.

The husband and wife were sleeping on a cot outside their house when the incident occurred. Their adult son is currently missing.

Police quickly responded to the scene in the district and have launched a thorough investigation. The victims' identities are being withheld.

