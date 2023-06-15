WATCH: Madhya Pradesh MLA Snaps At Man For Recording Video As Angry Villagers Complain About Water Woes

FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa allegedly lost his cool while he was talking to the villagers and one person from the crowd who was preparing the video. Security personnel who was present with the MLA snatched the mobile phone.

An incident was reported at Karoli village on Tuesday when MLA Dr Alawa went to Karoli to inaugurate the Gaushala there when villagers surrounded the MLA and shared their plight over the shortage of water in their village. While Dr Alawa was discussing the issue, the entire scene turned into a heated argument after Dr Alawa lost his cool over the villagers' questions and a security guard on duty snatched a person’s mobile phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred From Exams For One Year

Meanwhile, other villagers who were present at the site shot video, and about a 45-second video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

Villagers claimed that the MLA had made a promise that they would resolve the problem of drinking water. He claimed that he would provide the facility of a pipeline. Now, after five years, when the state assembly elections are around the corner, the MLA repeating the same promise.

Meanwhile, an attempt to contact Dr Alawa failed after repeated attempts to get his version on the matter.

However, he posted a video on his social media account in which he accused the BJP and some Gulabi Gamcha gang of conspiring against him and spreading false propaganda.

Dr Alawa said that he and others went to Karoli gram panchayat on June 13 to inaugurate Gaushala there. While we were heading there, a few village women stopped us and shared their plight, demanding immediate redress for the water crisis in their village.

We immediately contacted SDM and arranged water supply as well as directed officials to make arrangements.

While we are discussing the matter, one person was found preparing the video. We asked him to discuss his problem, instead of preparing a video.

Alawa claimed that a person associated with BJP or Gulabi Gamcha gang wrongly circulated the video and we condemned such an act.

Dr Alawa clarified that not only Dhar, but the entire Madhya Pradesh is facing a water crisis. At the time of Kamal Nath’s government, Rs 350 crores have been sanctioned to bring Narmada water here, but as soon as the Chouhan government came into power, they cancelled this amount.

But as soon as we will back into power, we will make proper arrangements. He added that all the conspiracy will be failed and we will emerge victorious by more than 80,000 votes here in Manawar again.