 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Men Held With Gold Worth Rs 8 Cr In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 Men Held With Gold Worth Rs 8 Cr In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Men Held With Gold Worth Rs 8 Cr In Ratlam

The value of the seized currency was not specified.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained two men travelling on a scooter after seizing gold worth about Rs 8 crore and some foreign currency from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said.

Following a tip-off about the transportation of gold from Mumbai to Ratlam, a police team on Saturday intercepted the two persons moving on the two-wheeler in the Station Road area here, Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: `Jan Aashirwad Yatra is reaching over 2.5L a day’, Says MLA Rameshwar Sharma In...
article-image

While checking their vehicle, the police found 13.245 kilograms of gold worth around Rs eight crore in a trolley bag and a backpack, besides a GPS tracker and some foreign currency notes including dollars, dirhams and riyals, he said.

The value of the seized currency was not specified.

The two persons, aged 32 and 30, hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar district and Mahendragarh in Haryana. They were currently living in Ratlam, the official said.

Both of them have been detained for questioning, he said, adding the other departments concerned have also been informed about the seizure.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jan Ashirwav Yatra Reaches Ratlam City
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Men Held With Gold Worth Rs 8 Cr In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Men Held With Gold Worth Rs 8 Cr In Ratlam

Will Not Tolerate Insult To Sanatan Dharma: MP CM Chouhan

Will Not Tolerate Insult To Sanatan Dharma: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Cautious Cong May Name Candidates In MP After Poll Dates Are Notified

Madhya Pradesh: Cautious Cong May Name Candidates In MP After Poll Dates Are Notified

Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Courts Should Work When Model Code In Place, Says Narmadapuram Collector

Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Courts Should Work When Model Code In Place, Says Narmadapuram Collector

Madhya Pradesh: Students Wait Outside School, Principal, Teachers Remain Absent In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Students Wait Outside School, Principal, Teachers Remain Absent In Chhatarpur