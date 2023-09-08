Madhya Pradesh: Jan Ashirwav Yatra Reaches Ratlam City

Rajgarh police | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Ashirwad Yatra of the BJP entered the district from Manankheda village. It later moved around in Jaora and Sailana assembly areas. The yatra reached Ratlam city assembly area on Friday evening.

As per information, a meeting was addressed by Union Minister Purushottam Rupala, state general secretary, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, MP Sudhir Gupta, and Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey at Jaora.

From Jaora, Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Piploda village, where Bhopal MLA Rameshwar Sharma and Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar addressed a public meeting.

From Piploda village, the Yatra entered Sailana assembly area. After visiting tribal belts of Sailana and Bajna, the Yatra reached Ratlam city in the evening. On Saturday, the Yatra would go around in Ratlam rural and Alot assembly areas of the district before entering Mahidpur.

During the Yatra on Friday BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey, district BJP president Rajendrasingh Lunera, Yatra convener Banshilal Gurjar, Sanskrit Board President Bharat Das Bairagi, Yatra cluster in-charge Ishwarlal Patidar, BJP leaders KK Singh, Prakash Mehra, Pradeep Upadhyay, Ashok Lala, Nirmal Kataria and others were present.

