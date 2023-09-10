Madhya Pradesh: `Jan Aashirwad Yatra is reaching over 2.5L a day’, Says MLA Rameshwar Sharma In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Jan Aashirwad Yatra of the BJP is reaching more than 2.5 lakh people in a day, and it has received a tremendous response from the public and witnessed great enthusiasm among BJP workers.

This was claimed today by Bhopal MLA Rameshwar Sharma while talking to mediapersons, here.

Replying to a question, he said that if Congress and Shivsena (UTB) did not agree to comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge on Sanatan dharma then `Ghamandia alliance I.N.D.I.A’ has no meaning to exist and if agreed then it will be proved that ‘Ghamandia alliance’ is against the country and being supported by external forces which are against our country.

MLA Sharma said that it is because of the rule of BJP that MP has come out of the status of “Bimaru Rajya" and is on the path of all-round progress. He said that for the developments in the state, the Central government has supported fully.

Asked about the overdraft status of the state, he justified by saying that the loan taken by the state is for development and is extended to the state based on its financial performance and growth.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven himself to be the top leader of the world, based on the recognition he has received from world leaders earlier and during the G-20 summit in New Delhi.

He claimed that the BJP is all set to form government in the state as big support is being seen during the Jan Aashirwad Yatra from the public. He also addressed the BJP workers meeting today.