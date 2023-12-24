Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourer Loses Life In Bhind, Woman Delivers Baby In Open In Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourer Loses Life After Wall Collapses Over Them In Bhind | Representational image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers died on Sunday after an ashram’s ancient wall collapsed on top of them as a swimming pool was being built there, in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to Umri police station in-charge Ravindra Sharma, the workers were excavating ground in Kiti village to build a swimming pool at Trimurti Ashram when the incident occurred.

"An old wall of the ashram caved in and fell on two labourers who were digging the soil," said in-charge Sharma.

After being taken to a hospital, the two, named as Anil Singh (46) and Kattar Singh Yadav (35), were pronounced dead,said the police.

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth In Open In Shivpuri Due To Hospital Negligence

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Delivery-related negligence is steadily rising in district hospitals and in the same sequence, a mother had to give birth to a baby girl outside in the cold, beneath a shawl on Friday and Saturday nights due to unavailability of stretcher and in cooperation the hospital staff.

The mother could only receive treatment after a protracted period of time following delivery. Both the mother and the child are doing well right now.

According to information, Rajandevi Jatav, a resident of Khorghar, reportedly experienced childbirth pains late on Friday night, and her family summoned 108 ambulance. The woman's labor pains had worsened significantly by the time the ambulance arrived in the village, but she made it to the district hospital safely.

After reaching the hospital, the relatives looked for a stretcher so they could bring her inside, but they were unable to locate either one or any staff. The mother then gave birth on the open verandah at the hospital's doorstep in the meantime because her labor pains were getting worse.