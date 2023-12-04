Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 4 Critical In Hit-And-Run Case In Bhedaghat 

Deceased Shailendra Patel and Nandan Patel | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, an unknown vehicle crashed into a bolero carrying 6 people killing two and injuring 4 others severely, in Bhedaghat on Monday afternoon.

Currently, Bhedaghat police are searching for the unknown vehicle.

According to information, the speeding Bolero was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. After the accident, two people travelling in Bolero died on the spot while four others were injured, who are undergoing treatment in the Medical College of Jabalpur.

It is being said that all the youths had gone to Dhuandhar for Narmada darshan in Bolero. On their way back home, near Bhedaghat intersection, an unknown vehicle hit their Bolero killing Nandan Patel and Shailendra Patel on the spot.

As soon as the car collided, everyone inside was unconscious. By the time locals could process the situation, the driver fled from the spot after hitting the bolero.

Later, with the help of local people, Bhedaghat police sent the injured to the medical college. The bodies of Nandan Patel and Shailendra Patel trapped in the vehicle were taken out. Also, the unknown accused is being searched for.