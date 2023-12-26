Madhya Pradesh: 2 Die, 2 Survive As Car Falls Off Bridge In Mandla | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died while other two survived when their car fell off the Babaiha bridge under Tikaria police station into Narmada backwater channel in Mandla district on Tuesday, police said.

Police station incharge Pratap Singh Markam said driver of the car lost control and it hit and broke the railings before falling into the water at about 1 pm.

While Siyaram Korche and Dhanesh Maravi, both aged 20-22 years, got trapped in the car and drowned, two other passengers managed to come out and swim to safety, he said. A rescue team retrieved the two bodies around 5 pm and further probe was on, he said.

Bhopal: Artiste Kills Self, Probe On | IANS

A young artiste committed suicide at his home on Monday evening, the police did not find suicide note, said police on Tuesday. Jahangirabad police said deceased was Animesh Mehta, 36, resident of Galla Bazaar. On Sunday, he went to his room.

When he did not come out till evening, the family members looked for him. The matter was later reported to the police. He was an artiste and worked with different organisations.

He was married and was having two children. The police said that for past few weeks he was suffering from depression. He was threatening his own family members with the sword. The police have registered the case under Arms Act against him.

He often had disputes with wife because of his boozing habits. The police said that the body was handed over family members after the post-mortem. The police will take statements of the family members to find out the reason of suicide.