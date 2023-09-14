 Madhya Pradesh: 15 Jabalpur-Bound Trains Cancelled From Sept 19 Due To Track Maintenance; Check List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 15 Jabalpur-Bound Trains Cancelled From Sept 19 Due To Track Maintenance; Check List

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Jabalpur-Bound Trains Cancelled From Sept 19 Due To Track Maintenance; Check List

The Puri-Balasore and Amarkantak Express trains will also not run through Jabalpur during this period.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Rail Division has initiated track maintenance work, leading to the cancellation of around 15 trains that pass through the division. This comes as the division is set to work on non-interlocking at the new Katni station, affecting train services in September and October.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Family Dies In A Road Accident While Rescuing Animals At Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway
article-image

 The Cancelled Trains Include:

1. Train number 11265 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express from September 20 to October 4.

2. Train number 11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express from September 21 to October 5.

3. Train number 11651 Jabalpur-Singrauli Intercity from September 30 to October 4.

4. Train number 11652 Singrauli-Jabalpur Intercity from October 1 to October 5.

5. Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express from September 19 to October 4.

6. Train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express from September 21 to October 6.

7. Train number 06617 Katni-Chirmiri MEMU Special from September 20 to October 4.

8. Train number 06618 Chirmiri-Katni MEMU Special from September 21 to October 5.

9. Train number 18247 Bilaspur-Reeva Express from September 20 to October 3.

10. Train number 18248 Reeva-Bilaspur Express from September 21 to October 4.

11. Train number 11751 Reeva-Chirmiri Express from September 20 to October 4.

12. Train number 11752 Chirmiri-Reeva Express.

13. Train number 22167 Singrauli-Nizamuddin on October 1.

14. Train number 22168 Nizamuddin-Singrauli on October 2.

15. Train number 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli from September 30 to October 4.

The Puri-Balasore and Amarkantak Express trains will also not run through Jabalpur during this period.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Hindu Dharma Sena, Chandi Vahini Barge In Jabalpur Fashion Show, Create Ruckus Amid...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Opposition Does Not Want Development In Country': Union Minister Piyush Goyal

'Opposition Does Not Want Development In Country': Union Minister Piyush Goyal

MP: Leader Of Opposition Govind Singh Terms RSS as 'Rashtriya Shadyantrakari Sangathan'

MP: Leader Of Opposition Govind Singh Terms RSS as 'Rashtriya Shadyantrakari Sangathan'

PM Modi's Idol Installed In Madhya Pradesh Temple

PM Modi's Idol Installed In Madhya Pradesh Temple

'Ghamandia' Opposition INDIA Bloc Hits Back At PM Modi, Calls Him Head Of GANDA (Gautam Adani's NDA)

'Ghamandia' Opposition INDIA Bloc Hits Back At PM Modi, Calls Him Head Of GANDA (Gautam Adani's NDA)

Number Of Terrorists Down In J&K Due To Development, Will Take Time To Stop 'Sporadic' Incidents: VK...

Number Of Terrorists Down In J&K Due To Development, Will Take Time To Stop 'Sporadic' Incidents: VK...