Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus And Truck Collide Near Bageshwar Dham | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck near Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur on Sunday late night, when a tyre burst caused an out-of-control truck to crash into a bus, sending it careening into a ditch. The accident resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy, while 19 passengers sustained injuries, the police said.

Three of the injured were in critical condition and have been referred to Gwalior Medical College for further treatment. The incident happened at approximately 11:45 PM in the Bagheswar Chowki area under Bamitha Police Station. Passers-by on motorcycles witnessed the bus overturn and immediately alerted local police.

Chhatarpur SDOP Salil Sharma, who was on patrol, responded quickly, rescuing the injured passengers with the help of locals. The victims were transported to the district hospital in ambulances provided by NHAI. The deceased, identified as Samar (13), was travelling with his father, Dinesh Rathore, from Rewa to Gwalior. He was a student at Sainik School, Rewa, and was returning home for Diwali.

His father, devastated by the loss, said that his son was trapped under the bus and couldn't be saved in time.

Youth killed in road accident

A car ran over a youth on the national highway number 39 near Kararaganj village under Alipura police station on Sunday. Immediately after the accident, the family members of the youth, together with villagers blocked traffic on the highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the youth, identified as Satyam Kushwaha, was returning home riding a bike after completing his work in farmland. The car ran over him. The vehicle dragged the youth ten feet away from the spot of the accident, and he died on the spot. Immediately after the accident, the family members of the youth and some villagers blocked traffic, which continued for four hours.

On getting information, in-charge of Alipura police station DD Shakya along with several cops rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the crowd. But the villagers did not lift the blockade. Then sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Chanchalesh Markam, sub-divisional magistrate Visha Madhwani, and Tehsildar Ranjana Yadav reached the spot and pacified the crowd. Afterwards, they lifted the blockade. Meanwhile, the tyre of the car inflated on the way, and the driver left it near Harpalpur and ran away.