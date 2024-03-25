Madhya Pardesh: Shooting Of ‘Shri Khatu Shyam’ Kicks Off In Ashta |

Ashta (Sehore): The shooting of a Hindi film, ‘Shri Khatu Shyam’, has kicked off in Ashta of Sehore recently. The film is being directed by Nitin Chouksey and will hit the theatres probably in April or May this year. The lead role is being essayed by actor Mukesh Chouksey. The film revolves around a boy, who resides with his grandmother in Ashta and begs on the streets to make a living.

After his grandmother passed away, he works at a tea kiosk to make both the ends meet. He also fights with several miscreants, who snatch a purse from a lady journalist in the town. Later, the boy relocates to Indore and comes in touch with an occultist, after which he begins robbing people. After leading the life of crime, he stumbles across a saint, who has devoted his entire life to Lord Khatu Shyam.

The saint often organises sermons, where the protagonist befriends another man. Both of them leave for the Khatu Shyam temple in Jaipur, from where they bring his idol. They establish it at their house in Indore, and one day, when they try to move the idol, it becomes firm and refuses to move. Later, the place where the Khatu Shyam idol was established comes to be known as Kabitkhedi, for which the protagonist amasses money and gets a temple constructed over there.