Lucky 12 of Bhopal: City artistes feature in KBC promo shot at Berchha

BHOPAL: A few artistes from the city are happy about working for a KBC promo. They all got a chance to work for the KBC for the first time, and, besides that, it has been their first work after the second lockdown.
Directed by Dangal-fame film director Nitesh Tiwari, the 90 per cent shooting of the promo was done in Berchha village, 100 km from the state capital. Around 12 artistes from Bhopal worked in the 12-minute KBC promo. Peepli Live-fame actor Omkardas Manikpuri is playing the lead role in it. The last scene of the promo will be shot with film actor and the host of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan, in Mumbai.
Theatre actor Kamal Jain, who is essaying the role of an astrologer in the promo, found the shooting a ënice experienceí. ìNitish Tiwari is a prominent director yet he was so down to earth and so humble. It impressed me a lot,î he said.
According to Jain, the storyline of the promo is simple. The building of the school in a village is dilapidated. The government is not ready to provide funds for the repairs. The villagers then decide to do the job themselves. But they need Rs 25 lakh. Where would it come from? The villagers think of different ways to raise money. Some buy lottery tickets, hoping to win a prize. Others try other ways. Ultimately, Omkar Das, a villager, gets selected for KBC and the problem is solved.
Another theatre actor Anshpayan Sinha said that he got a call for the audition on June 20. The audition was held on June 25 and the shooting began from July 1. He said that the experience was excellent, very professional and smooth.
Actor Vibha Shrivastava, who has played the role of the wife of Gopal, enjoyed the shooting a lot. "I enjoyed my three-day-long shoot,î she said. Vibha said that the crew was very respectful towards the local artists. ìThat is not normally the case with Mumbai-based teams," she said.
Actor Niraj Vyas, who will be seen in the role of the village Mukhiya, found everything 'cool'. "It was my first job after the lockdown and it was an eminently enjoyable experience," he said.
Actor Satyam Arakh said that all Corona-protection norms were scrupulously followed on the sets. :There were vanity vans and arrangements were made to pick and drop the artists. They were thoroughly professional,î he said. He found the director Nitish Tiwari ëvery humbleí.†ìI got to learn a lot from him," he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)