Lucky 12 of Bhopal: City artistes feature in KBC promo shot at Berchha

BHOPAL: A few artistes from the city are happy about working for a KBC promo. They all got a chance to work for the KBC for the first time, and, besides that, it has been their first work after the second lockdown.

Directed by Dangal-fame film director Nitesh Tiwari, the 90 per cent shooting of the promo was done in Berchha village, 100 km from the state capital. Around 12 artistes from Bhopal worked in the 12-minute KBC promo. Peepli Live-fame actor Omkardas Manikpuri is playing the lead role in it. The last scene of the promo will be shot with film actor and the host of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan, in Mumbai.

Theatre actor Kamal Jain, who is essaying the role of an astrologer in the promo, found the shooting a ënice experienceí. ìNitish Tiwari is a prominent director yet he was so down to earth and so humble. It impressed me a lot,î he said.

According to Jain, the storyline of the promo is simple. The building of the school in a village is dilapidated. The government is not ready to provide funds for the repairs. The villagers then decide to do the job themselves. But they need Rs 25 lakh. Where would it come from? The villagers think of different ways to raise money. Some buy lottery tickets, hoping to win a prize. Others try other ways. Ultimately, Omkar Das, a villager, gets selected for KBC and the problem is solved.