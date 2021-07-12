Bhopal: Two more hatchet men of Naxals held, arms, ammunition seized

BHOPAL: Balaghat police arrested two more accused having links with smugglers supplying arms and ammunition to naxal outfits on Monday. Police seized a huge cache of firearms and ammunition from their possession. So far, Balaghat police have arrested 10 people having links with Maoists.† Baljor Uike, a resident of Kiranpur of Balaghat district and Bachan Khandare, a resident of village Aamgoan in Gondia district, Maharashtra were presented before the court on Monday.
Balaghat SP Abhishek Tiwari said that††on July 7, police had arrested eight weapon smugglers having alleged links with the naxals. The arrest was made at Kirnapur police station area of Balaghat district.
The SP said that police have launched a manhunt to arrest the ëgood mení of the naxal outfit.
The police conducted searches at the house of kingpin Ghanshyam Aanchale and seized ammunition including 496 cartridges of 7.62 bore gun, one country-made pistol and two magazines including 19 rounds of cartridges, two.22 bore pistols.
The police have also seized 22 torches of different voltage and charging capacity, one day vision binocular and many other items.
Accused possessed AK-47s, explosives
On July 7th, a huge cache of weapons, including AK-47s and explosive materials, were seized from the smugglers. A pistol, magazines, 8 gelatine rods, mobile phones, and two vehicles were seized from the men.
The SP added that smugglers from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have been nabbed in this operation. The accused had served jail term before for similar offenses.
The gang used to supply weapons to naxal groups operating across Balaghat district. Intelligence reports say that Naxals had been preparing for a big attack this month and had collected weapons for the same.
The eight accused arrested include Ghanshyam Aanchale, Sanjay Chitrajhoda, Vijay Koreti, Rohit Butani, Shakeel Khan, Tausif, Wajid Taithri, and Jitendra Agarwal.
All the arrests were made from a forest adjoining the police station area.