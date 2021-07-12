Bhopal: Two more hatchet men of Naxals held, arms, ammunition seized

BHOPAL: Balaghat police arrested two more accused having links with smugglers supplying arms and ammunition to naxal outfits on Monday. Police seized a huge cache of firearms and ammunition from their possession. So far, Balaghat police have arrested 10 people having links with Maoists.† Baljor Uike, a resident of Kiranpur of Balaghat district and Bachan Khandare, a resident of village Aamgoan in Gondia district, Maharashtra were presented before the court on Monday.

Balaghat SP Abhishek Tiwari said that††on July 7, police had arrested eight weapon smugglers having alleged links with the naxals. The arrest was made at Kirnapur police station area of Balaghat district.

The SP said that police have launched a manhunt to arrest the ëgood mení of the naxal outfit.

The police conducted searches at the house of kingpin Ghanshyam Aanchale and seized ammunition including 496 cartridges of 7.62 bore gun, one country-made pistol and two magazines including 19 rounds of cartridges, two.22 bore pistols.

The police have also seized 22 torches of different voltage and charging capacity, one day vision binocular and many other items.