 Low Voting In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: ‘Mahua Plucking, Weddings, Hot Weather Killed Chances,’ Says Sidhi BJP District Incharge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLow Voting In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: ‘Mahua Plucking, Weddings, Hot Weather Killed Chances,’ Says Sidhi BJP District Incharge

Low Voting In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: ‘Mahua Plucking, Weddings, Hot Weather Killed Chances,’ Says Sidhi BJP District Incharge

People who attended wedding on April 18 returned next day at 12 noon. After returning, they went to sleep.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Low Voting In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: ‘Mahua Plucking, Weddings, Hot Weather Killed Chances,’ Says Sidhi BJP District Incharge | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political parties are blaming wedding season, harvesting time and extreme heat responsible for low voter turnout in first phase of Lok Sabha election held on April 19. According to politicians, many weddings took place on April 18 and therefore large number of people did not turn up to vote the next day, which was April 19. “People who attended wedding on April 18 returned next day at 12 noon. After returning, they went to sleep.

The vote percentage was very less till 12 noon. Later, everyone including the district administration officials swung into the action and voting percentage increased to 50 %,” Sidhi BJP district incharge Rajesh Pandey told Free Press. Pandey cited other reasons too for low voter turnout in the report he sent to his party. Mahua is grown in Barambaba in Sidhi district. Tribals were busy plucking mahua.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Rainfall Expected In Khandwa, Betul, Raisen & 15 More Districts On April 22, 23
article-image

Harvesting of other crops and extreme heat also resulted in less voting in Sidhi, Pandey told his party. Shahdol district BJP incharge Pitambar Topnani also gave similar explanation. “Extreme heat, peak of harvesting season and marriages became one of the major reasons for thin voting percentage,” he said.

Election Commission officials are surprised over the low voting percentage. A senior Election Commission official said that a collector of poll-bound district told him that hot weather played the spoil sport on the voting day. People visited booths till 11 am but later they avoided coming out to vote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 127 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase; 14 Candidates Withdrew Names On...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 127 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase; 14 Candidates Withdrew Names On...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM’s Statement Raises Political Storm In Central State

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM’s Statement Raises Political Storm In Central State

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security Beefed Up For Modi’s Road Show; 25 IPS Officers, 2500 Police...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security Beefed Up For Modi’s Road Show; 25 IPS Officers, 2500 Police...

Low Voting In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: ‘Mahua Plucking, Weddings, Hot Weather Killed...

Low Voting In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: ‘Mahua Plucking, Weddings, Hot Weather Killed...

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Pagdiwale, Kamali Among Century-Old Hanuman Temples In Bhopal

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Pagdiwale, Kamali Among Century-Old Hanuman Temples In Bhopal