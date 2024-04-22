 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We Have Won Chhindwara,' Claims CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Support To Dewas & Ujjain Candidates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We Have Won Chhindwara,' Claims CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Support To Dewas & Ujjain Candidates

Chhindwara went to poll in the first phase on April 19 along with five other parliamentary seats - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat in the state.

Updated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted his confidence in winning Nath's bastion, Chhindwara, on Monday. "I am confident we have won the Chhindwara seat; only results are awaited."

Chhindwara went to the polls in the first phase on April 19, along with five other parliamentary seats—Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Balaghat—in the state.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "We are nearing the second phase of elections, and nominations for the third and fourth phases have started. Today, I am going to Malwa, Shajapur, and Ujjain. We will not rest until the last vote is cast. The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to increase our excitement and enthusiasm, especially when we have resolved to win 29 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.”

"Chhindwara, which was our minus seat in the previous two Lok Sabha elections, now I can say that we have won the Chhindwara seat; only the result is awaited now," exclaimed CM Yadav.

In both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant victory in Madhya Pradesh, clinching 27 out of 29 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014 and 28 seats in 2019. However, amidst this dominance, the Congress party managed to hold onto one crucial seat, Chhindwara.

CM Yadav extends support to Dewas & Ujjain candidates

CM Mohan Yadav along with Cabinet Minister Indersingh Parmar, extended support to Mahendra Singh Solanky-- BJP candidate from Dewas Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, he reached to Returning Officer's officer in Ujjain as Anil Firojiya filed his nomination papers.

