Liquor shop in Shivpuri shuts down on the opening day as women protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women protested in front of a liquor shop in Thakurpura of Shivpuri city, according to information.

As per the information received, a new liquor shop was to be opened in Thakurpura from Friday, but the locals opposed as the shop was coming up in the residential area and a school nearby. The residents said that a memorandum was also handed over to the superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, district excise officer Virendra Dhakad, district collector Akshay Kumar Singh and other concerned officers in the past demanding to ensure that no liquor shop opens in the residential area. However, all in vain. A group of women from ward number 39 of Thakurpura came out in protest after this on Friday, apart from this local group of men also protested by taking to the streets, locals say.

According to the information, protesters blocked the Thakurpura main road by laying pipes. Despite this, no hearing was held and the liquor shop was opened from Friday, as protesting locals said.

As per information, after this, sub-inspector of excise department Vineet Sharma reached the spot and inspected it. The women of the area told him their issue problem. In view of the protest, the liquor shop has been closed for the time being.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:01 PM IST