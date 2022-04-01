Go cycling: Youths spread message of healthy lifestyle in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths in the state capital is encouraging people to become health conscious. Vinod Pandey, convener of Bhopal Bicycle Rider's Group, said their mission was to inspire youths to take up cycling and make city pollution-free.

“A team of youths has been motivating people to ride cycles, to exercise and improve immunity. The team has been doing it for last three years. After cycling regularly for about 30 days, I felt physically strong, then made cycling a part of routine,” Pandey said.

Pandey said group plans to motivate every family in the city and draw at least one member of every family to join the group. According to Pandey the members of group has been to all the big temples of Bhopal by bicycle including Bhojpur temple, Kakali temple, Jain temple, Salkanpur temple, Sanchi etc. Moving forward, the group has planned a trip to Ujjain and Indore by cycle.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:33 PM IST