Left-Out Names To Be Added To Ladli Behna Yojna, Says CM In Vijaypur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that all the left-out names will be added to the Ladli Behna Yojna. Yadav made the statement in Vijaypur on Thursday when he addressed a public meeting after Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat filed nominations for the by-election there. The name of each Ladli Behna will be included in the list, and that his government’s promise to give every woman Rs 3,000 a month will be fulfilled, he said.

The Congress used to say that the Ladli Behna Yojna would be closed after the election, but a sum of Rs 1,250 was being transferred to the accounts of Behnas every month, he said. If Rawat wins the election, every forest village will be developed into a revenue village, Yadav said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Congress used tribal people only as vote bank, and this is the time to square the issue with the party by casting votes in favour of the BJP. The plan to connect the Chambal, Parwati and Kalisingh rivers had been pending for 20 years during the Congress rule, he said. Water will be supplied to each farmland in Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain through this scheme, Yadav said, adding that the Congress always hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Such people should be taught a lesson, he said. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, who was also present on the occasion, said that the BJP always respected tribal people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Sheopur and launched Kuno cheetah project, he said. Sharma urged the people to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Rawat said that by joining the BJP, he had returned to his home.

He said he did not join the BJP to become a minister, but to work for the development of the area. After filing the nomination, the BJP leaders organised a road show. Speaker was also present at the event.