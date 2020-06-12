Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 13

With corona positive in Niwari district, Corona has spread in all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh.There was no let up in Bhopal on Friday with again it recoded major jump in corona positive cases. Positives in bulk reported from families.

The state's tally on Friday evening stood at 10505 positive cases and 440 deaths. Indore accounts for 3972 positive cases and 164 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2210 cases and 69 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 66 deaths and 769 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 381 while Neemuch 358. Khandwa accounts for 276 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 212. Jabalpur recorded 298. Dhar has reported 132 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 249 cases..

Morena recorded 140 and Mandsaur recorded 95. Dewas has reported 152 each. Sagar recorded 243.

Raisen has recorded 82 and Bhind has till date account for 112 cases. Betul, Hoshanbad and Vidisha have 37 each. Ratlam recorded 85. Badwani has reported 62 positive cases, while Chhattarpur has42 and Chhhindwara recorded 30.

Ashok Nagar recorded 40 and Rajgarh recorded 41. Rewa has 39 and Shajapur has 38 corona patients.Damoh recorded 27 while Dindori has 29. Datia has 20.

Satna has recorded 22 while Shivpuri and Panna have 21. Narsingpur has 18. Balaghat and Singrauli have 12 each and Sehore have 11 and Seoni has 2. Sidhi has 17. Shahdol and Jhabua have recorded 14 each. Sheopur recorded 57. Tikamgarh recorded 19 while Umaria and Guna recorded 10 each.

Agar-Malwa has found 15 each while Alirajpur recorded 3 and Anuppur recorded 26. Ashok Nagar has 40.Harda recorded 8 and Mandla has reported five cases. Katni reported four.

As per health department, 264 positive cases were reported in state on Friday. During the day 6406 samples were tested across the state.

Positive cases are 10505 positive cases and death tolls are 440 while 2802 are active cases and 7201 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.