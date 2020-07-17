Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 18

Madhya Pradesh recorded 891 fresh Covid-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike in infections, pushing the coronavirus count to 21197 on Friday, the health department said. With 698 fatalities so far, the state has witne3ssed rise in mortality rate which stood at 4.9 per cent. In last 24 hours, 10 patients lost battle against virus in the state

During the day 12599 samples were tested across the state. There are 5870 active cases in the state, while 14514 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Tikamgarh MLA Rakesh Giri has been tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Indore accounts for 5870 positive cases and 284 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 4100 cases and 130 deaths. Morena has recorded 1187 positive cases.