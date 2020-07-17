Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 18

Madhya Pradesh recorded 891 fresh Covid-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike in infections, pushing the coronavirus count to 21197 on Friday, the health department said. With 698 fatalities so far, the state has witne3ssed rise in mortality rate which stood at 4.9 per cent. In last 24 hours, 10 patients lost battle against virus in the state
During the day 12599 samples were tested across the state. There are 5870 active cases in the state, while 14514 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Tikamgarh MLA Rakesh Giri has been tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Indore accounts for 5870 positive cases and 284 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 4100 cases and 130 deaths. Morena has recorded 1187 positive cases.
Ujjain tally has gone to 942 with spot with 71 deaths. As many as 515 cases were reported in Neemuch followed by 486 in Khandwa , 449 in Khargone and 437 in Burhanpur. Jabalpur’s tally stands at 716 and Dhar at 245. Mandsaur 257 and Dewas 319. In Sagar 493 corona cases have surfaced so far, the figure in Raisen stands at 131 and in Bhind 399. Sheopur has recorded 140 cases, while Rajgarh has 161 and Barwani 226 cases. Chhindwara has 87, Rewa 121, Vidisha 125 cases, Shajapur 217, and Damoh and Ashok Nagar each have reported 72 cases.
Datia has 112 cases. Jhabua, Satna Panna have 60 cases each and Sehore has 72 cases. Till date 70 people in Hoshangabad have been infected, while in Betul and Shivpuri, 142 and 209 cases were reported respectively. Ratlam recorded 254 cases. Chhattarpur has 97 cases.
Balaghat has 57 cases, Tikamgarh 183, Katni and Agarmalwa have reported 43 case each. Narsingpur has 59 cases while Sidhi 44. Dindori and Umaria have 31 cases each. Guna has 48 and Singrauli has 42 cases. Shahdol has 46 cases. Alirajpur has 38 and Anuppur have 35 positive cases. Niwari has 23 cases. Seoni recorded 22 cases. Mandla has reported 11 cases.
