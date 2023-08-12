Ladli Behena Yojana: CM Provides Funds Worth Rs 31.80 Crore To 3.25 Lakh Beneficiaries

Ladli BehenaYojana: CM Provides Funds Worth Rs 31.80 Crore To 3.25 Lakh Beneficiaries | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): State chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred a total of Rs 31.80 crores to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behena Yojana scheme belonging to Morena on Friday, official sources said.

An event for disbursing the funds of the scheme to the beneficiaries was held in Morena on Friday, which was addressed by the president of Zila panchayat, Aarti Aakash Gurjar. The event was organised at the Jiwaji Ganj town hall of Morena.

Gurjar, while addressing the beneficiaries of the scheme, said at the event that the Morena district comprises a total of 3 lakh 25 thousand and 301 beneficiaries, who have been transferred the funds by CM Chouhan by means of a single click.

CM Chouhan transferred the funds in Rewa. Gurjar further said at the event that the Morena district has received as many as 11.21 thousand applications in the second phase of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behena Yojana, which includes a total of 12 pension-holder women too.

She opined that in a society where the females are honoured, that society progresses at a quick pace. On the occasion, all the people present there watched the live telecast of CM Chouhan-led programme held in Rewa.

Over two lakh get third instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): More than two lakh women have got the third installment of Ladli Behna Yojna in the district.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred the money to their accounts at a function in Rewa on Thursday.

A large number of women were present when the event was telecast in the district. A woman Sandhya Choubey said she was very happy about getting the third installment of the Ladli Behna scheme.

Similarly, another beneficiary Jyoti Rathore appreciated the scheme.

On the other hand, Rakhi Prajapati said she would buy a sari on the occasion of Rakshabandhan with the money she got under the Ladli Behna scheme.